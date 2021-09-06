Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
Several research firms recently commented on PVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
PVG opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 0.73.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
