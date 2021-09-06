PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after acquiring an additional 195,612 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 28.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 227,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $50,715.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,901,755 shares in the company, valued at $357,049,600.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,738 shares of company stock worth $8,901,521. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSMT opened at $84.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

