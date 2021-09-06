Primecoin (XPM) Hits Market Cap of $5.23 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,618,465 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

