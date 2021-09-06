Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,394,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Primo Water by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 13.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Primo Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

PRMW opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.