Proem Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Proem Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises about 2.5% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Roku by 2,100.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.56. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,023 shares of company stock worth $206,324,351. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Truist upped their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

