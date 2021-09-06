Proem Advisors LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.2% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.30. 16,440,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,570,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

