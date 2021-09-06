Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Down 0.7%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 44,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 929,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.