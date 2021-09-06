Project Pai (PAI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $38.20 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00113606 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,771,989,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,898,849 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

