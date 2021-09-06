Prometeus (PROM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.68 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $348.49 million and $25.68 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $21.18 or 0.00040295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

