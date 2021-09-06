ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of ProPetro worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 266.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 968,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.75 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $800.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

