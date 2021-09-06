Propy (PRO) Trading 24.3% Higher This Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. Propy has a total market cap of $24.72 million and $264,076.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00148233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.75 or 0.00795552 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

