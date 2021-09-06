Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Trading Down 0.6%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.57 and last traded at $48.57. Approximately 95 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20.

