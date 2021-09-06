ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth about $176,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of QLD opened at $82.87 on Monday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.