Prothena Co. plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of PRTA opened at $71.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $73.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prothena by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prothena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

