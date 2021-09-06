Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,607 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

PRU stock opened at $104.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

