Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $2.06 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $532.84 million and approximately $74.11 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00147520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00204423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.81 or 0.07476268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,478.19 or 0.99659541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00941626 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.