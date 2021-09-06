PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($7.00) Per Share

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PureTech Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.00) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ PRTC opened at $49.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. PureTech Health has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,465.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.