PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $685,023.00 and $33.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

