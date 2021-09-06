Puzo Michael J Acquires 1,920 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $228.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.