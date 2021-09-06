Puzo Michael J Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $194.39 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

