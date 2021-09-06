Puzo Michael J Sells 18,105 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.8% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

