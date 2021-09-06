Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s share price fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. 102,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,632,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.46.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,793 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

