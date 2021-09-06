Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.87 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.