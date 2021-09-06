Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised by Analyst

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Above Average” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

