Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Boosted by Piper Sandler

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

