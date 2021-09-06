Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

