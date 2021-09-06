Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.76 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

