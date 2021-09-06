Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Nautilus, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

