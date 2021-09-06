Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Patterson Companies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.00 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $79,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

