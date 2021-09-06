Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of C3.ai in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

AI opened at $50.61 on Monday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84.

In related news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,771,297 shares of company stock valued at $159,356,495 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $36,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

