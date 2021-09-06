Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $5,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.