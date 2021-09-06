Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.30.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$25.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$40.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.