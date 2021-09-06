Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Raised by Piper Sandler

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Connect Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

CNTB stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,504,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $18,500,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth $8,696,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

