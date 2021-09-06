Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NN stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. NN has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,160.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,300. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 16.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in NN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after buying an additional 72,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NN by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NN by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after buying an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in NN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,488,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

