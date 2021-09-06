Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lowered by DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

