Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Anaplan, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Anaplan in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

PLAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

