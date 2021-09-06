Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Shares of CHWY opened at $76.75 on Monday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

