Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Five Below stock opened at $193.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.25. Five Below has a 12 month low of $121.79 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

