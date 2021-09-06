Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Issued By William Blair

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after buying an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after buying an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

