Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Issued By William Blair

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

CHWY opened at $76.75 on Monday. Chewy has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 113.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $2,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 606.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Chewy by 532.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 182,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 153,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

