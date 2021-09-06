Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ChargePoint in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

CHPT stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $171,053,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

