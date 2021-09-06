Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CONN stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Conn’s by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $266,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,304 shares of company stock worth $1,356,481. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

