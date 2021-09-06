Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CONN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $723.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $44,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,481. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Conn’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

