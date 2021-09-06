Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Increased by Analyst

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for GMS in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GMS by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

