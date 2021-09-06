Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oxford Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $7,051,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 82,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

