Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Boosted by Analyst

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for BRP in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.00.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$125.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. BRP has a 52 week low of C$61.35 and a 52 week high of C$126.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$103.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.31.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

