Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Duluth Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Duluth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Duluth alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.