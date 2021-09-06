Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $317.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.05 and a 200 day moving average of $291.54. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

