QASH Market Cap Hits $26.09 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $26.09 million and $221,090.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00018059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00142439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00790563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00047431 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

