QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,952 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.47% of QIAGEN worth $51,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.51.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

